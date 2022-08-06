Raymond James Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $174.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $190.00 to $174.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $175.03.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day moving average is $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.27.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after buying an additional 2,772,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $352,599,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Global Payments by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,708 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in Global Payments by 11,555.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $114,903,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

