Thomas W. Ashworth Purchases 100,000 Shares of Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (LON:MPO) Stock

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited (LON:MPO – Get Rating) insider Thomas W. Ashworth bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($49,013.60).

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

MPO opened at GBX 40.70 ($0.50) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £25.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 42.33. Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited has a one year low of GBX 35.95 ($0.44) and a one year high of GBX 66 ($0.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.84, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Macau Property Opportunities Fund alerts:

Macau Property Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Premium listed on the London Stock Exchange, Macau Property Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed-end investment company registered in Guernsey and is the only quoted property fund dedicated to investing in Macau, the world's largest gaming market and the only city in China where gaming is legalised.

Receive News & Ratings for Macau Property Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macau Property Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.