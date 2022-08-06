ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARCB. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $117.11.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $88.28 on Tuesday. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $61.63 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.59.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ArcBest will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 103.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.