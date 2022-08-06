Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LSCC. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.88.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $64.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.82. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 1.21. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $85.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $161.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.98 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $45,122.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,568.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $45,122.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,568.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Krishna Rangasayee sold 31,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $1,682,197.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,848.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,643 shares of company stock valued at $6,813,332 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $4,310,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 26,451 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

