Raymond James Cuts Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Price Target to $28.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Clarus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Clarus from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clarus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Clarus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Clarus has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $31.19. The company has a market cap of $767.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Clarus had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clarus will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $2,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,828,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,416,028.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $2,783,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,553,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clarus

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clarus by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Clarus by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Clarus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Clarus by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Clarus by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 38,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Stories

