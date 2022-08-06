Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Issued By William Blair

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Union in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 4th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the credit services provider will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Western Union’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Get Western Union alerts:

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 254.81% and a net margin of 18.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Western Union Price Performance

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Western Union from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Western Union from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.23.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. Western Union has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Union

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905,368 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Western Union by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,444,000 after buying an additional 3,914,104 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Union by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Western Union by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,384,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.