Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Verisk Analytics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VRSK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

VRSK opened at $198.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total transaction of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,545 shares of company stock worth $31,474,227. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.