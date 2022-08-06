Haleon Plc (LON:HLN) Insider John Young Buys 80,541 Shares

Haleon Plc (LON:HLN – Get Rating) insider John Young bought 80,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 312 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £251,287.92 ($307,913.15).

Haleon Stock Performance

LON:HLN opened at GBX 307.90 ($3.77) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,052.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 3.04. Haleon Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 284.90 ($3.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 337.40 ($4.13).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Haleon to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.26) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 368 ($4.51) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.41) price objective on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

