John Burgess Acquires 758,281 Shares of Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) insider John Burgess acquired 758,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £2,001,861.84 ($2,452,961.45).
Pantheon International Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of PIN stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.43) on Friday. Pantheon International PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 239 ($2.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 353 ($4.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 37.93 and a quick ratio of 37.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 258.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 288.70. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 256.88.
About Pantheon International
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.