John Burgess Acquires 758,281 Shares of Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) insider John Burgess acquired 758,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.23) per share, for a total transaction of £2,001,861.84 ($2,452,961.45).

Pantheon International Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of PIN stock opened at GBX 280 ($3.43) on Friday. Pantheon International PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 239 ($2.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 353 ($4.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 37.93 and a quick ratio of 37.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 258.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 288.70. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 256.88.

About Pantheon International

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

