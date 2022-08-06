Yum! Brands, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a report issued on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Yum! Brands’ current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $118.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.61. Yum! Brands has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,409,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $285,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $112,597,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after buying an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,372,000 after buying an additional 558,053 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.69%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

