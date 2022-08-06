Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Park Lawn Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park Lawn in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$46.75.

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$31.89 on Thursday. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$31.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$101.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.13 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

