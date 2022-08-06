Parkland Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Parkland from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.50.

TSE:PKI opened at C$33.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.94. The firm has a market cap of C$5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.06. Parkland has a 12 month low of C$31.18 and a 12 month high of C$40.87.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.16 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.40, for a total value of C$394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 683,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,941,523. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 13,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.46, for a total transaction of C$456,595.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$800,597.42. Also, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.40, for a total value of C$394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,941,523. Insiders have sold 48,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,445 over the last quarter.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

