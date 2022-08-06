Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Exelixis in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Exelixis’ current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $21.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exelixis by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exelixis news, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,339,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exelixis news, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,339,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,085.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

