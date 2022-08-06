AirBoss of America Corp. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for AirBoss of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson expects that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AirBoss of America’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$221.17 million.

BOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$35.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$38.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.86.

Shares of BOS opened at C$15.37 on Thursday. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$13.06 and a 12 month high of C$47.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$416.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,146,401.20.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

