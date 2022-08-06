Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Talkspace, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Talkspace in a report released on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Talkspace’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Talkspace’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.36 million. Talkspace had a negative net margin of 60.31% and a negative return on equity of 49.10%.

Talkspace Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talkspace

OTCMKTS:TALK opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $297.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Talkspace has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALK. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Talkspace during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Talkspace during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Talkspace during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Talkspace during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Talkspace during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Talkspace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.