Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Reduced by SVB Leerink

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Pediatrix Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pediatrix Medical Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.13. Pediatrix Medical Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MD. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,217,000 after buying an additional 1,292,605 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,241,000 after acquiring an additional 781,646 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,631,000 after buying an additional 637,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,045,000 after buying an additional 212,150 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 171.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.