Bridge Investment Group (BRDG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $480.37 million and a PE ratio of 3.40.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is 21.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $408,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 1,848.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 22,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on BRDG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bridge Investment Group to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

