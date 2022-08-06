TreeHouse Foods (THS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect TreeHouse Foods to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. TreeHouse Foods has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TreeHouse Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

THS stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.27 and a beta of 0.40. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $37.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 18.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 26.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THS. Truist Financial upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

