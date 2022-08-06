ONEOK (OKE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ONEOK to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.98%.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 540.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

