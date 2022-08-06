Hanger (HNGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.29 million during the quarter. Hanger had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 37.91%. On average, analysts expect Hanger to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hanger alerts:

Hanger Price Performance

HNGR stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hanger has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanger

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hanger by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,182,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,325,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,364,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,234,000 after buying an additional 28,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 38,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after buying an additional 91,538 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday.

About Hanger

(Get Rating)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.