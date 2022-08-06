Hanger (HNGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.29 million during the quarter. Hanger had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 37.91%. On average, analysts expect Hanger to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Hanger Price Performance
HNGR stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hanger has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanger
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday.
About Hanger
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hanger (HNGR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/1 – 8/5
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Cronos Group Inc’s Revenues Are Up, Is It Time to Buy?
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.