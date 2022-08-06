Hanger (HNGR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hanger (NYSE:HNGRGet Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.29 million during the quarter. Hanger had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 37.91%. On average, analysts expect Hanger to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hanger Price Performance

HNGR stock opened at $18.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hanger has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hanger by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,182,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,325,000 after acquiring an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,364,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,234,000 after buying an additional 28,760 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 709,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 38,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after buying an additional 91,538 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.75 in a report on Wednesday.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

