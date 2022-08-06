SmileDirectClub (SDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect SmileDirectClub to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. SmileDirectClub has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $151.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect SmileDirectClub to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub Trading Down 2.9 %

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $525.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have weighed in on SDC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.20 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 150.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 53.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 75,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 26,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.