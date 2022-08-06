MRC Global (MRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. MRC Global has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.48 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MRC Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MRC Global stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.05 million, a P/E ratio of -49.74 and a beta of 1.99. MRC Global has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $10,955,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 73.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 559,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 237,831 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MRC Global by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 384,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 206,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MRC Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,455,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,789,000 after acquiring an additional 197,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MRC Global by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,763,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,915,000 after acquiring an additional 188,996 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

