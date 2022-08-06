Conformis (CFMS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Conformis to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $15.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Conformis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $51.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Conformis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,368,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 136,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conformis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 20,030,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,054 shares during the last quarter. 51.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conformis in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, a custom-made partial knee replacement option for either unicompartmental or bicompartmental osteoarthritis of the knee; iTotal CR, a cruciate retaining total knee replacement product; iTotal PS, a posterior stabilized knee replacement product, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

