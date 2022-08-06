New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $68.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.62 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 68.37%. On average, analysts expect New Mountain Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Stock Up 0.3 %

NMFC stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.20. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05.

New Mountain Finance Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at New Mountain Finance

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $181,402.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,162,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,183,042.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 366,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 86,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,268. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Mountain Finance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 30,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 629,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group cut their price objective on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

