Holly Energy Partners (HEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 41.05%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.91. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

Holly Energy Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $761,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 77,033 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

