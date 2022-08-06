BioNTech (BNTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.66 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BioNTech to post $34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $183.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.93. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $464.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $209.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 5.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in BioNTech by 522.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the first quarter valued at about $490,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in BioNTech by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 32.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

