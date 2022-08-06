Benson Hill (BHIL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Benson Hill to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Benson Hill has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $92.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. On average, analysts expect Benson Hill to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Benson Hill stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Benson Hill has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHIL. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 347,939 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 15.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 40.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

