HF Sinclair (DINO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect HF Sinclair to post earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HF Sinclair to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Stock Up 2.0 %

DINO stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.48. HF Sinclair has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.73.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,296.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.