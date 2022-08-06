HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HTCR) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 9th

HeartCore Enterprises’ (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 9th. HeartCore Enterprises had issued 3,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

HeartCore Enterprises Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HTCR opened at $2.64 on Friday. HeartCore Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

