Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $53.61 and last traded at $53.10, with a volume of 63 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.84.

The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 9.93%.

Artesian Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 58.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artesian Resources

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artesian Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.87 million, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.11.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

