e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c+ rating to an a- rating. Approximately 89,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 543,038 shares.The stock last traded at $36.54 and had previously closed at $33.87.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $180,673.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,313.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $180,673.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,313.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $447,617.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,220,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,480 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,868. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $4,750,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 30.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth approximately $523,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

