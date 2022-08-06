Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 8.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.8% on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $17.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as high as $13.07 and last traded at $13.04. 179,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,060,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

VRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vertiv from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

