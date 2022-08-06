Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 18,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 176,434 shares.The stock last traded at $22.45 and had previously closed at $22.72.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Sapiens International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Sapiens International Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Sapiens International had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $118.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sapiens International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Sapiens International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sapiens International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Sapiens International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 214,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

