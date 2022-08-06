Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Down 8.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) shares were down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $36.76 and last traded at $37.51. Approximately 3,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 530,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.
The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 68.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.
ALSN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.40.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
