Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock Price Up 10.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 10.5% during trading on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Udemy traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.65. 6,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 387,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Udemy from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Udemy from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Get Udemy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Udemy during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Udemy

(Get Rating)

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.