Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Trading Up 16.1% Following Strong Earnings

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) shares traded up 16.1% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $29.52 and last traded at $29.52. 6,891 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 658,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. StockNews.com cut Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut Rent-A-Center from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,223 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,303.87. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the first quarter worth $50,808,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 18,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Stock Down 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

About Rent-A-Center

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

See Also

