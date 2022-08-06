Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 17,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 327,500 shares.The stock last traded at $76.51 and had previously closed at $72.70.
The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.18.
Axcelis Technologies Company Profile
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
Featured Articles
