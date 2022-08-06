Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 17,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 327,500 shares.The stock last traded at $76.51 and had previously closed at $72.70.

The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 27.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 59.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,823,000 after purchasing an additional 228,256 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 329,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 142,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.18.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.