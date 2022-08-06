TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 21,620 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 370,538 shares.The stock last traded at $37.73 and had previously closed at $39.37.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,698,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 302,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,573,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $42,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,684.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 302,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,573,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,814 shares of company stock valued at $5,633,336 in the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Trading Up 18.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,594,000 after acquiring an additional 365,473 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 512,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 116,612 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $10,233,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 347,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 74,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

