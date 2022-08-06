Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $166.00 to $192.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. 53,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 591,899 shares.The stock last traded at $216.33 and had previously closed at $212.01.
ALNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.75.
In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.
