Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $166.00 to $192.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. 53,696 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 591,899 shares.The stock last traded at $216.33 and had previously closed at $212.01.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.18% and a negative net margin of 110.91%. The firm had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

