Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $44.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.02, but opened at $31.74. Confluent shares last traded at $31.09, with a volume of 21,053 shares.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Confluent from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Confluent from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Confluent from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 32,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $618,621.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,456,310 shares in the company, valued at $272,212,317.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner purchased 32,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $618,621.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,456,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,212,317.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 21,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $384,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,547 shares of company stock valued at $485,245. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,971,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,212 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Confluent by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Confluent by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Confluent by 215.4% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,398,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.49 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 90.30% and a negative return on equity of 48.98%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

