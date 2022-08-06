PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $62.59, but opened at $58.11. PDC Energy shares last traded at $57.26, with a volume of 30,467 shares trading hands.

Specifically, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Parke sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $299,074.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,159.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,038 shares of company stock worth $4,357,536. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.75.

PDC Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.82.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 50.27% and a net margin of 44.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

Institutional Trading of PDC Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

