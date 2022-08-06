Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $150.00. The stock had previously closed at $68.97, but opened at $62.00. Tandem Diabetes Care shares last traded at $59.97, with a volume of 23,472 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TNDM. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $999,897.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,064,202.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 309,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.98.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.