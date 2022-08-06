Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.74, but opened at $33.08. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sunrun shares last traded at $32.44, with a volume of 130,397 shares traded.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sunrun from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $3,928,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at $38,429,503.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares in the company, valued at $39,628,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,467,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,429,503.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 253,973 shares of company stock valued at $6,546,339. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Sunrun Trading Up 4.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.35). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.