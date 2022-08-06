Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $30.94, but opened at $26.18. Revolve Group shares last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 55,679 shares.

RVLV has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $74.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1,478.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.19.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

