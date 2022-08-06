Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $109.74, but opened at $98.07. Aptiv shares last traded at $100.53, with a volume of 32,770 shares changing hands.

The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 38.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 25,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.00.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

