Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.33, but opened at $24.97. Ethan Allen Interiors shares last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 6,566 shares traded.
The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.45. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 12.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.
Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 31.68%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETD. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 1.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.15.
About Ethan Allen Interiors
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.
