DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $36.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DXC Technology traded as low as $25.26 and last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 68281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.52.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,549,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,053 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,875 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,513,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,524 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,504,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,419,000 after acquiring an additional 525,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.59.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

