Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Hits New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $88.28 and last traded at $88.06, with a volume of 4571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.72.

The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 53.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,330,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Amdocs by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 53,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 117.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 606,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,893,000 after purchasing an additional 328,009 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 25.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average of $81.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

