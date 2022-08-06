Traders Purchase Large Volume of Bakkt Call Options (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKTGet Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 38,959 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 303% compared to the average daily volume of 9,665 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bakkt in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $43,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,320,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,714,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bakkt by 24.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Bakkt by 1,121.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 5.2% in the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bakkt by 84.2% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bakkt Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BKKT opened at $3.15 on Friday. Bakkt has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $50.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Bakkt will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

