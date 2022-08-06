Traders Purchase Large Volume of Bakkt Call Options (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 38,959 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 303% compared to the average daily volume of 9,665 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bakkt in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $43,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,320,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,714,118.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt

Bakkt Trading Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bakkt by 24.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Bakkt by 1,121.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 5.2% in the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bakkt by 84.2% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. 7.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKKT opened at $3.15 on Friday. Bakkt has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $50.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.04.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Bakkt will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bakkt

(Get Rating)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.