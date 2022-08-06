Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $97.76 and last traded at $96.15, with a volume of 2620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.87.
The electronics maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 9.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.
Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.
Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries
In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $1,626,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $3,165,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,882,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.62.
Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.
